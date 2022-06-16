Close menu

Toumani Diagouraga: Rochdale sign Morecambe midfielder on one-year deal

Toumani Diagouraga previously had spells with Brentford, Leeds United, Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood Town
Rochdale have signed defensive midfielder Toumani Diagouraga on a one-year deal following his release by League One side Morecambe.

The 35-year-old helped Morecambe win promotion to League One and retain their third-tier place last season.

He made 101 appearances for the club after joining from Swindon in 2020.

"When I met [the manager], I was impressed with his ideas and how he wants to play. He sold the club to me and I wanted to play for him," he said.

