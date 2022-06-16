Kyle Letheren: Hartlepool United sign goalkeeper on player-coach deal
Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool
Hartlepool have signed goalkeeper Kyle Letheren on a player-coach deal.
The 34-year-old Welshman left Morecambe at the end of last season after 18 months with the Shrimps.
Letheren previously worked with new Pools boss Paul Hartley during his time with Dundee, and this is his first coaching appointment.
"He has the qualities and attributes to be a great goalkeeping coach and I know how excited he is to get started," Hartley told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.
- Travel to 18th-century Prussia with Stephen Fry: He and Greg Jenner bring you bloodthirsty warlord Frederick the Great...
- Is summer going to be one big 'flightmare'? Uncover the reasons behind the chaos that has been unravelling at UK airports