Matt Ingram started his career with Wycombe Wanderers

Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram has signed a new three-year contract.

The 28-year-old joined the Tigers from QPR in June 2019 and has made 68 league appearances for the club.

He ended last season on emergency loan at Championship rivals Luton and played four times as they lost to Huddersfield in the play-off semi-finals.