Elkan Baggott: Ipswich Town defensive prospect signs new three-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Ipswich
Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.
The 19-year-old became the first Indonesian to play in the English Football League when he featured in a 1-0 defeat at Rotherham in April.
Baggott, who has two Indonesia caps, made his first home league appearance two weeks later when Town beat Charlton Athletic 4-0.
The new deal includes an option for the club to extend it by a further year.
"I want to thank the gaffer [Kieran McKenna] as he has really helped me improve as a player since coming in," he said.
"My aim for next season is to play as much football as possible, whether that's here or if the right loan opportunity comes up."
- Travel to 18th-century Prussia with Stephen Fry: He and Greg Jenner bring you bloodthirsty warlord Frederick the Great...
- Is summer going to be one big 'flightmare'? Uncover the reasons behind the chaos that has been unravelling at UK airports