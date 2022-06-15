Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Arsenal are closing in on an £18m deal for Scotland and Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey, who has been nominated for the prestigious 'golden boy' award from Italian newspaper Tuttosport. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers will continue to profit from the SPFL's cinch sponsorship deal despite no longer being required to display the car dealer's branding. (Daily Record) external-link

Left-back Alexandro Bernabei, 19, looks to have played his last game for Argentinian club Lanus after being left out of the the squad for successive matches amid strong links with Celtic, who have been urged to raise their opening offer. (Scotsman) external-link

Newcastle have opened talks with Kilmarnock over a deal for 17-year-old midfielder Charlie McArthur, but face competition from fellow Premier League clubs. (Daily Mail) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson, having made Benfica winger Jair Tavares his seventh signing this summer, is seeking to add another wide player, midfielder and striker, with Aiden McGeady still an option. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen are weighing up moves for Odd striker Tobias Lauritsen and MTK Budapest forward Bojan Miovski as manager Jim Goodwin attempts to overhaul the squad this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Ligue 1 club Brest are reportedly rivalling Serie A newcomers Lecce for the signing of 19-year-old winger Karamoko Dembele, who is out of contract at Celtic this summer. (Sun) external-link