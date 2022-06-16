Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Andrew Considine and Drey Wright arrive from Premiership rivals

Andrew Considine and Drey Wright have signed two-year contracts with St Johnstone after being released by Aberdeen and Hibernian respectively.

Versatile 35-year-old defender Considine, who has three Scotland caps, had spent 18 years at Pittodrie.

English winger Wright, 27, returns to McDiarmid Park two years after leaving to join fellow Scottish Premiership side Hibs.

The duo become manager Callum Davidson's first close-season signings.

Considine, a product of Aberdeen's youth system, made only nine appearances last season and a serious knee injury sidelined him from August until March. He was unable to agree a new contract after the arrival of Jim Goodwin as manager.

Wright played 20 times for Hibs during the last campaign, but 13 of those were as a substitute, and he was not part of new boss Lee Johnson's plans.

St Johnstone lost key defender Shaun Rooney to Fleetwood Town after narrowly avoiding relegation by beating second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Premiership play-off final.

Experienced midfielders Craig Bryson and Jacob Butterfield were released, Liam Craig has retired, while striker Nadir Ciftci was among others not offered new contracts and on-loan winger Glenn Middleton returned to parent club Rangers.

