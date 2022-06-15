Women's League Cup: Cliftonville to face Sion Swifts in final as both win shootouts
Cliftonville will meet Sion Swifts in the Women's League Cup final after both won penalty shootouts in Wednesday's semi-finals.
Swifts defeated Linfield 3-0 in their shootout after neither normal time not extra time could produce a goal at Midgley Park.
Cliftonville and Lisburn Ladies also remained goalless at Solitude until the shootout which the Reds edged 5-4.
The final will take place at the Blanchflower Stadium on 29 June.