Last updated on .From the section European Football

Dani Alves has won nine top-flight titles with Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St-Germain

Dani Alves has confirmed he is leaving Barcelona for a second time after returning to the club last year.

The 39-year-old right-back rejoined Barcelona in November, five years after he left the Nou Camp for Juventus.

In all, Alves made 407 appearances for Barcelona, winning six La Liga titles.

"I would like to thank all the staff for the opportunity they gave me to return to this club and to be able to wear that wonderful shirt again. You don't know how happy I am," Alves said.

"It closes a very beautiful cycle and opens another even more challenging one," he added in a post on Instagram external-link .

During his initial eight-year spell with Barcelona, Alves also won the Champions League three times and four Copa del Rey titles, among 23 trophies.

The Brazilian won Serie A with Juventus in 2016-17 and Ligue 1 with Paris St-Germain in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, with a move to Sao Paulo preceding his return to the Nou Camp.

He started both Brazil's wins over Japan and South Korea this month and will hope to be a part of his nation's World Cup squad later this year.