Ethan Robson spent two seasons with Blackpool after joining them from Sunderland

Midfielder Ethan Robson has rejoined MK Dons on a free transfer from Blackpool.

The 25-year-old will move to the League One side when his deal with the Seasiders expires at the end of June.

Robson featured 23 times on loan at MK Dons last season before returning to Blackpool in January to see out the campaign at Bloomfield Road.

"Everybody knew how much I wanted to return in January but I'm back now and delighted to kick on," he said.

"I really enjoyed my time here. The manager, the staff and the players are great and something really special has been created here."

