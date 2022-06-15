Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester United's Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga are two of the 10 Premier League players nominated

Ten Premier League players and three other Britons are on the 100-man list for the Golden Boy award.

Barcelona's Pedri won the award last year, given to the best under-21 player in Europe's top flights.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Wolves all have two players on the long list which will be dwindled down each month.

The winner will be decided by a mix of votes on the website of organisers Tuttosport and a range of European journalists.

Among the favourites this year will be Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Barcelona's Gavi, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, of Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League candidates are: Amad Diallo, Anthony Elanga (both Man Utd), Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho (both Liverpool), Fabio Silva, Ki-Jana Hoever (both Wolves), Yan Couto (Man City), Joe Gelhardt (Leeds), Kacper Kozlowski (Brighton) and Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham).

Brazilian right-back Couto, Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski, Senegal midfielder Sarr and Carvalho, a new signing from Fulham, are yet to play for their Premier League clubs.

Bellingham, Elliott, Gelhardt and PSV Eindhoven's Noni Madueke are the English players in the 100, while Bologna's Aaron Hickey is the sole Scottish representative.

Among notable former winners are Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.