Tam Courts (left) will look to revive Budapest Honved's fortunes

Tam Courts has signed a two-year contract to take over as Budapest Honved manager - 24 hours after leaving his role as Dundee United head coach.

Courts led United to a fourth-place finish in the Scottish Premiership in his first season in charge.

Honved, who finished 10th of 12 teams in Hungary's top flight, say they beat "several high-profile European and English clubs" to his signature.

The 40-year-old said he hopes to make fans "proud of the club again".

It had looked like Courts would be heading to Croatia after being given permission to hold talks with Rijeka last week.

But, having departed Tannadice by "mutual consent" to pursue other opportunities, he has landed a job in the Hungarian top flight instead.

He takes over at a club that last won the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I title, their 14th time, in 2017 and lifted the national cup for the eighth time in 2020.

Courts praised the club's "well-equipped" training centre and "beautiful" stadium in the capital city's Kispest district.

"I know the great tradition of football in this country, as well as the fact that the people of Kispest go through fire and water for their team, and I am the type of coach who achieves real success when surrounded by people who do that," he told the club website. "They have a passion for football."

Director of sport Chris Docherty added: "He's a coach with huge potential. So it's a great thing that we were able to convince him that Honved could be successful under his leadership."

From fan ire to European football for Courts

Thomas Duncan, BBC Scotland

When Courts' name first appeared in the frame for the United job, he wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms. Indeed, The Federation of Dundee United Supporters' Clubs wrote to the Tannadice board to reflect concerns among the fanbase about his lack of experience and the process leading to his eventual appointment.

At the time, Courts had only managed Kelty Hearts in the Lowland League and was working as United's head of tactical development. It was a bold move from the club.

Unbowed by the scepticism, Courts ended Rangers' 40-game unbeaten league run in just the second match of the season and led his team to six wins, three draws and just two defeats in the opening 11 fixtures.

What was clear immediately was Courts' ability to organise a team to be difficult to beat as United kept six clean sheets in that 11-game run. Over the whole season, they ended with the fourth-best tally for goals conceded and, of the 14 games they lost, only five were by more than one goal.

Another impressive facet of Courts' work is the fact it was done while sticking to United's core aim of using and developing young talent. He gave 16 academy players game time and the likes of Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman played more than 15 matches, even if Freeman, 22, and loanee Dylan Levitt, 21, were the only players aged 22 or under to make more than 20 appearances.

His ability to mould United into a disciplined side earned them fourth place and European football, a fantastic return in his debut season as a full-time head coach and his positive attitude was clearly welcomed by players.

However, Courts did have his doubters. United ended the campaign with only four more points than they gathered under Micky Mellon the previous campaign, when they finished ninth.

They also struggled for goals, with only bottom two Dundee and St Johnstone, plus ninth-place St Mirren, scoring fewer. Even with the addition of Tony Watt from Motherwell in January - then the league's top scorer - they were often stilted in attack, registering the second fewest shots on target in the Premiership.

Courts' side won only five of their 17 games in the second half of the season and some would argue he was the beneficiary of a poor quality league in which nearly every team struggled.

Still, his work improving United has clearly been noted beyond Scotland and a move to Hungary's top flight has materialised.