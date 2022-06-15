Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Botman captained Netherlands U21s in a European Championship qualifying win in Wales on Saturday

Newcastle United are in talks with Lille about signing Dutch defender Sven Botman but are yet to agree a price.

It is believed the Magpies have offered about £30m for the 22-year-old Netherlands Under-21 centre-half, who has also been linked with Serie A champions AC Milan.

Newcastle first made an offer for him in January. At the time, Botman said there had been "concrete" offers, but wanted to stay with Lille for the remainder of the season before "hoping to make a nice transfer next summer".

Newcastle are also hoping to sign France U20 striker Hugo Ekitike from Stade de Reims and have already signed Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett for £15m.