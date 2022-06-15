Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Benfica youth academy graduate Jair Tavares moves to Hibs on a contract until summer 2026

Hibernian have completed a "real coup" with the signing of Benfica winger Jair Tavares on a four-year contract.

The 21-year-old arrives for an undisclosed fee, having scored four goals in 24 appearances for Benfica 'B' in Portugal's second tier last season.

A product of the Lisbon club's youth academy, Tavares has been capped by Portugal from Under-15 through to U19.

"Jair is an exciting, attacking talent that adds speed and trickery to our wide areas," manager Lee Johnson said.

"Completing the deal to bring Jair to Hibs is a real coup. He'll not only improve our first-team squad but has a lot of potential to develop into a top player in this league."

Tavares - cousin of Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches - becomes Hibs' seventh signing this summer as new manager Johnson reshapes the squad with an emphasis on youth.

Head of recruitment Ian Gordon says the Scottish Premiership club took "advantage of a specific clause" in Tavares' contract to sign him.

"It's not often you are able to get a player of Jair's quality for the terms agreed in this transfer," Gordon added.

"He's a player we've monitored closely for a period of time. He is a real talent that'll only get better."

