Rochdale have signed Walsall striker Devante Rodney on a two-year deal.

The clubs have not disclosed whether a fee has been paid for the 24-year-old.

Rodney moved to the Saddlers in January from Port Vale for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half year contract, but struggled to break into the first team.

The former Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday youngster started just two League Two matches and came off the bench 12 times without scoring during his time with Walsall.

"I met with the manager last week and he showed me a presentation during which he went into detail about what he wants the team to do both on and off the ball, and I think it's a good fit from me," Rodney told the Dale website.

"Last season didn't go to plan for me so I've got a lot of fire in my belly for this season and now I really want to push on."

Rodney previously scored 12 goals in 54 league games for Port Vale, after joining on a free transfer from Hartlepool in July 2020.

"He has been very sought after in the past and we hope to get him to a level which I think his attributes deserve to be at," added Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale.

"His attributes are pace and power and will complement the other players that we have in the building."

