Michael Duff won 82 of his 202 games in charge of Cheltenham

Barnsley have appointed Michael Duff as their head coach on a three-year deal.

The 44-year-old left his job as Cheltenham manager on Monday, after four years in charge, to take the role.

The former Burnley defender takes over at Oakwell after they finished bottom of the Championship in 2021-22.

"The opportunity came around to manage a club of this size, I'm ambitious, I want to progress. I just saw this as the next step," Duff told the club website. external-link

Duff helped Cheltenham win the League Two title in 2020-21 and led them to their highest ever position last season, as they finished 15th in the third tier.

Robins chairman David Bloxham said on Monday: "We did all we could to try and keep him at the club but ultimately this new opportunity is one that he feels it right for him at this stage of his career."

Duff, who will come up against his old club in League One next season, is the Tykes' sixth manager in less than three years.

After Daniel Stendel left in October 2019, Gerhard Struber took over and helped them avoid relegation from the Championship on the final day of the season.

Valerien Ismael then led the South Yorkshire club to the play-offs the following season, where they lost to Swansea City in the semi-finals, before leaving for West Brom.

His replacement Markus Schopp lasted barely four months and Poya Asbaghi was unable to arrest the slide last season as Barnsley finished with only six wins and a total of 30 points.

Analysis - 'Exactly what Barnsley needed'

BBC Radio Sheffield sport manager Rob Staton

Barnsley fans have been asking for a different approach, after the club made a series of appointments from abroad. Many wanted someone who knows League One and can get things back on track after a bitterly disappointing season that ended in relegation. They've got what they wanted.

Duff will likely get two thumbs up from most supporters. A boss that took over a difficult job at Cheltenham and got them moving in the right direction, then won promotion and recorded a record finish for the club.

He's highly rated and seen as someone who could rise up the leagues. It looks like exactly the kind of appointment Barnsley needed.