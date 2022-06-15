Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Vontae Daley-Campbell played for England at the Uefa Under-17 Championships in 2018.

Cardiff City have signed former Leicester City defender Vontae Daley-Campbell on a three-year deal.

The ex-England youth international was released by the Foxes last week having made three senior appearances under Brendan Rodgers.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan at Scottish Premier League side Dundee during the 2021-22 season.

"I can't wait to play in front of the fans and really try my hardest for the team," Daley-Campbell said.

"I got a call from my agent saying that Cardiff City were interested and I just knew that it was a Club I wanted to go to, so I kept in contact, managed to sort something out and I'm happy about it."

Daley-Campbell becomes the sixth new arrival at the Championship Bluebirds so far this summer.

The right-back joins Ollie Tanner, Ebou Adams, Jak Alnwick, Jamilou Collins and Callum O'Dowda in a revamped squad under Steve Morison, which has also seen nine players depart.

Daley-Campbell, who began his career at Arsenal's academy, has won various age-grade caps for England up to Under-19 level, including featuring in Steve Cooper's Under 17s European Championship side in 2018 alongside current senior international Bukayo Saka and former Cardiff loanee Tommy Doyle.

Morison had been keen on adding to his full-back options with Cody Drameh returning to Leeds following the end of his loan spell last season.

"He comes with really good pedigree. He needs to make the most of his attributes and hopefully we can help him do that," Morison told the Cardiff City website. external-link

"Every single person who has walked through the door wants to be a part of it. It's going to go a long way for us."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.