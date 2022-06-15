Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Williams scored four goals in 23 appearances for Cheltenham last season

Walsall have signed free-agent striker Andy Williams and Cambridge United defender Liam Bennett on loan.

Williams, 35, was released by Cheltenham Town last month and has agreed a one-year deal, having played more than 680 times for seven clubs.

Williams - who scored 14 goals in two years for Cheltenham - joins after Devante Rodney left for Rochdale.

Bennett, 20, has agreed a season-long loan with the Saddlers having played 10 times for the U's last season.

"Liam comes in to add competition to the squad," Walsall head coach Michael Flynn said.

"He's played higher in League One. He's honest, he's up and down the pitch, has great energy and can play in a few positions."

On Williams, Flynn commented: "He's a top professional, a focal point up front and has been part of a promotion winning team and a League One team last season so has played at a higher level.

"He looks after himself really well and I'm looking forward to him being part of the squad going forward."