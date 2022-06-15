Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Flint regularly captained Cardiff City during his time with the Championship club

Championship side Stoke City have signed centre-back Aden Flint on a one-year contract.

Flint, 32, will leave Cardiff at the end of June, after three years, after being released at the end of his deal.

The defender made 93 appearances and scored 12 goals in his time in the Welsh capital.

Flint began his English Football League career with Swindon, and also spent five years with Bristol City before moving to Middlesbrough.

"I'm delighted to get it over the line, it's been in the pipeline for a few weeks now," Flint said.

"I obviously spoke to the gaffer while I was holiday, and I'm just delighted to be able to get it done."

