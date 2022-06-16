How do you compile a fixture list in Scotland?

Did you know the Links Market in Kirkcaldy can affect the fixtures of your team? What about Ayr Races? Or a cycling event in Aberdeen?

All of these factors - or constraints, as the SPFL calls them - will have been taken into account in the 2022/23 fixture schedule, which will be published at 09:00 BST on Friday.

So, too, will more obvious ones. City rivals not being at home on the same day. Having to play on Sunday after Thursday night European ties. Ground-sharing arrangements and pitch maintenance.

Once all that is factored in, it becomes what Calum Beattie - the SPFL's company secretary and director of operations - says is like part fruit machine spin, part whack-a-mole.

And while just a small slice of his overall role, getting a fixture card sorted is one that stretches his patience, resolve and ingenuity. Ask 42 SPFL clubs for an opinion and you'll likely get 57 different answers, so where do you even begin?

First, get the dates in place

Believe it or not, it all started eight years ago. Once it became clear that the 2022 World Cup would be in winter, Beattie's predecessor Iain Blair began - with almost perverse relish - sketching out how the Scottish domestic calendar might look.

That plan has shifted a little in the intervening years, with Blair's retirement in 2021 leaving the task of executing the colour-coded riot of engagements in the hands of his successor.

Clubs were informed late last year of the putative dates, with the Premiership shutting down on November 14 - after 16 rounds of fixtures - and restarting on December 17. After that, they would play five games in 15 days between 24 December and 7 January in all competitions, including on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay.

The final round of top-flight matches would be on the weekend of 27-28 May 2023, with the Scottish Cup and Premiership play-off on the first weekend in June.

Then push the button on the fruit machine...

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle youth player Beattie was in Perth for the second leg for the Premiership play-off final, poised with two separate plans depending on if it would be his former club or St Johnstone who claimed a top-flight place.

The following day, the SPFL sent Florida-based company GotSoccer the composition of the divisions and that list of constraints to allow them to run it through their systems. "Then it's a race against time until the launch on 17 June," Beattie says.

The algorithm used is fiendishly complex given the foibles of Scottish football, but effectively a button is pressed on the fruit machine, all the teams whirl around, and when it comes to rest a list of fixtures is displayed.

That is repeated several times, then a selection of lists are offered for Beattie and his surprisingly small team to pore over for issues and potential solutions.

"The closer you get to the end, that's where some judgment calls come into play," Beattie says. "You might solve one problem, but that means somebody's got a horrible trip on Christmas Eve. Ultimately, you need to weigh up those things and come up with the least-worst option.

"You're never going to get a perfect set of fixtures with everyone playing home, away, home, away. That's mathematically impossible even before you start considering our split after 33 rounds in the Premiership.

"And with all four divisions being linked this season because of things like groundshares or city rivals not being able to play at the same time, one change in one division can have a ripple effect all the way through."

What are the particular challenges this season?

The fallout from the eyes of the football world being on Qatar in November and December, mainly.

Given Scotland have not qualified for the World Cup, the upheaval might seem a touch unnecessary now but the shutdown will remain in effect for a variety of logistical and commercial reasons.

Chief among those is that the group stages of the European club competitions must be completed a month earlier than normal and that Celtic, Rangers and Hearts are all guaranteed to be involved.

The latter will play on Thursday evenings, so must have six Premiership matches on Sundays. Fine. But what if their domestic opponents are one of the Old Firm, who might have a European engagement the following Tuesday? It'll be the end of August before that is known - far too late to wait and see.

"Having five teams in Europe is fantastic but presents additional fixturing challenges," Beattie adds ruefully. "We've had to build that in, trying to avoid certain matches on certain weekends, which gets quite complicated. The alternative is we would have to postpone those games, which nobody would welcome.

"We know they will play each other at some point so there's no competition integrity issues - it just means you've got to bake that constraint into the recipe. But if you add more constraints, it throws up other things you don't like..."

Just how many of those things there are will become clear as Friday unfolds.

"I will tell you on Friday afternoon how it's gone when I see how many angry phone calls I get," Beattie adds. "There were only one or two last year so if we hit that again, I'll have done okay."