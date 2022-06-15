Close menu

Gareth Southgate: After a 'Damaging & humiliating' defeat, can England boss be a winner?

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section England

England manager Gareth Southgate hugging Harry Kane
Gareth Southgate's England have just two more matches before the start of their World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate has had nights of deep disappointment as England manager before but none laced with the level of vitriolic personal abuse and scrutiny that followed humiliation by Hungary at Molineux.

The loss to Croatia in the last four of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the defeat to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last July fell under the banner of glorious failure as England were in territory they had not occupied in so long.

Southgate's own status as - so the song went - "the one" was largely untouched among England supporters even though his conservative approach in both those games had been revisited amid a dreadful start to their Nations League campaign.

The 4-0 embarrassment at the hands of a workmanlike but hardly world class Hungary side was different. Very different.

Southgate was the main target for a mutinous Molineux as the pain piled up with loud chants of "You don't know what you're doing" as a result of the worst performance in his six years and 74 games as England manager.

Of course Southgate knows what he is doing. It was only a year ago he led England to their first major final since they won the World Cup in 1966. They have cruised through qualifying for Qatar - although so they should.

Is Southgate the winner England have wanted for 56 years? This remains an unanswered question.

We will find out more in Qatar and there is no doubt this World Cup will shape his future, even though he is contracted for two more years afterwards.

Memories for football managers are notoriously short, especially with England, and Southgate is going nowhere. Nor should he with the World Cup in Qatar only six months hence. It is not even a debate for someone who has achieved what he has in his two major tournaments.

This does not stop the growing and obvious concerns around an England team now facing relegation in the Nations League and without a goal in open play for six hours.

Southgate has been surrounded by grumblings of discontent and off-stage chuntering throughout these recent games as England have been uninspired, out of sorts and, well, just deadly dull.

Manager and players needed a convincing win to round off the season and stem those growing gripes but instead all they got was an England horror show as they were clinically taken apart by a Hungary side ranked 40th in the world.

Again, there must be context.

Many England players have looked exhausted at the end of an arduous season. Southgate himself has cut a more world-weary figure than usual as this international break has moved through defeat in Budapest, a late draw via Harry Kane's penalty in Munich, the goalless draw with Italy then carnage against Hungary.

There is also no escaping the brutal reality that England do not resemble a team that has moved forward in the last 12 months and now have only two more Nations League games, against Italy and Germany in September, to start looking like one.

Old faults remain, such as the over-reliance on Kane, while the performance of John Stones, even though his sending off was ridiculous, will do nothing to lower pulse rates at the prospect of his partnership with Manchester United captain Harry Maguire handling world-class forwards in Qatar.

It was also not a bad night for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to have off, his status as England number one further enhanced as Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale found himself stuck behind such a wretched performance.

Southgate and England need this summer break to refresh minds and legs, to dissect what has happened not just in the last fortnight but throughout a lacklustre 12 months.

He will hope players who have looked leg-weary are refreshed and come through the first three months of the Premier League season unharmed, because much depends on it for Southgate and England.

Southgate must settle on his formation and midfield personnel, where Jude Bellingham will come further into the equation. He must decide whether to change his trusted midfield pair of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, who was desperately out of sorts against Hungary, although he has had an injury-troubled season.

Can a striker stick their hand up as understudy to Kane? Although given the England captain's towering influence on all things, especially goalscoring, this is something Southgate will hope he never has to put into action.

Tuesday was a night to forget, but forgetting will be impossible. It will cast a cloud over Southgate until England reassemble in September. It was so bad, so damaging.

Fatigue is only part of the explanation for such a result and England have not been firing for some time. They have looked on the drift.

England are not unravelling but things can change quickly. It was only last September they inflicted exactly the same scoreline on Hungary in a toxic Budapest environment.

Southgate's reservoir of goodwill among England fans has run a little dry in recent times but there is still time to replenish it, to at least start November's World Cup in Qatar in better shape than this season finished in the fury of Molineux.

It seems both England's manager and players need to recharge batteries - but they must do it quickly as the clock is ticking towards Qatar.

  • Comment posted by Donnie Darko, today at 11:47

    Carragher moaning about England fans voicing their opinions is beyond parody. He literally gets paid to moan and criticise. England fans, particularly those who were at the game, have every right to be angry at what happened last night.

    • Reply posted by derek, today at 11:49

      derek replied:
      If his old club Liverpool players didn’t drop out the results might have been different not that I like Liverpool but if they can come and go when they like then get shot of them

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 11:48

    Southgate bottled Euro final. Too scared of losing to achieve anything. Born loser mentality.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 12:02

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Losing is in the English DNA

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 11:46

    Greece aside, no team ever won anything playing ultra-defensive. There is clearly no Plan B and Plan A is no longer working. Time for renewal, time for change.

    • Reply posted by sicbre, today at 11:59

      sicbre replied:
      Denmark?

  • Comment posted by SuperDuper, today at 11:50

    Luck can only get you so far. Good draws, actual draws, low scores against nobodies is bound to dry up.

    Let’s get a manager who will unleash the power of out attacking forwards, not our boring defence

    • Reply posted by paul david, today at 12:21

      paul david replied:
      Just remind me what power this is?

  • Comment posted by MY WORD IS FINAL, today at 11:59

    Question: Would you want him managing your club?

    Answer: No

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 12:36

      SuperDuper replied:
      But he has a waistcoat… so he has to be England Manager.

      5 at the back, 2 defensive midfielders against Estonia… I knew at that point, he had no idea

  • Comment posted by Michael182, today at 11:46

    No, his loyalty to HIS players is not healthy and limits the team and our style of play. He happily ditched players for made up reasons when he came in but now breaks all those rules when it suits him; in form, regular starter...

    • Reply posted by Dr Emil Shaffhausen, today at 12:05

      Dr Emil Shaffhausen replied:
      GS would not get a job as mananger at a premier league (or maybe championship) club. Time to ditch the FAs yes man and save us from this dull and negative football.

      Ps If the bookies ludicrously had us as 3rd favourites for the WC behind France and Brazil, are we now 4th favourites with Hungary ahead of us now too??

  • Comment posted by abstracts, today at 11:45

    If Southgate stays, that will be another upcoming tournament wasted.

    • Reply posted by BOSS, today at 11:58

      BOSS replied:
      if he wears the waistcoat in qatar the WC is coming home 😎

  • Comment posted by weehubby, today at 11:50

    No no no far too defensive and too loyal to underachieving players and we know who they are.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 12:39

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Why does the phase 'not creative enough and not positive enough' come to mind when thinking of the current England team?

  • Comment posted by The Padre, today at 11:52

    "Many England players have looked exhausted at the end of an arduous season."

    This is a really poor excuse. It ignores the fact that in a normal year, the World Cup would be starting, and the players would be expected to be ready; also that other players who have had 'arduous seasons' are putting in good performances (e.g. German players yesterday).

    Expect better from the Chief Football Writer.

    • Reply posted by coen, today at 12:03

      coen replied:
      good honest comment

  • Comment posted by Question Everything, today at 11:59

    Southgate’s just not up to the task. He got lucky with the draw in the last couple of tournaments, but we’re sleep walking into the World Cup with a manager who got the job, and will likely retain his job because in this crazy world saying the “right” thing counts for more than professional craft.
    Politics & sport absolutely do not belong in the same arena.
    Hopefully, that will be the last time.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 12:43

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      I think Southgate is not ruthless enough and too loyal to certain players.
      The team knows this and takes advantage. England need someone like a Mourinho or a Klopp who will scream in the teams face when things do not go to plan.
      Sorry Southgate is just not type of leader.

  • Comment posted by Do it properly, today at 11:43

    Southgate has had 6 years and we get this from his team. Good grief how can he comtinue when he has wasted chances to win trophies and humiliated his country? He has to step down or ne sacked. He is not a winner and is clueless.

    • Reply posted by tom1982, today at 11:53

      tom1982 replied:
      "he has wasted chances to win trophies and humiliated his country? "

      Siri, show me what an over-reaction is. Beyond pathetic.

  • Comment posted by lonevoiceinthewilderness, today at 11:52

    Strategy 0
    Virtue signalling 10
    sb employed at the BBC

  • Comment posted by jeff johnson, today at 11:55

    Kevin Keegan resigned as England manager. He said he had taken them as far as he could but could not get them to the next level. Southgate should do exactly the same.

    • Reply posted by KeithJ, today at 12:06

      KeithJ replied:
      but keegan never got them anywhere near to a final?

  • Comment posted by Rocky7, today at 11:58

    People praised England for getting to a World Cup semi final and a European final, but in both tournaments, we came across very average sides (shouldn't have needed penalties to beat Colombia), Germany at their lowest under Löw, and needed a fortunate flop to beat Denmark. Croatia and Italy had strong midfields, and we were found wanting in both games. Southgate isn't up to it.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 12:45

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Thats because people are desperate for any sort of success as it's been too long for England now.
      Thus even semi final and final defeats are spun as successes for England.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 12:05

    Still furious at Southgate's inability to change things in his gift of a world Cup semi, then trying to give Denmark a chance in the Euro semi with his ridiculous extra time subs. As for the pitiful self inflicted surrender of initiative to a Italy team who were actually very ordinary.... It's not hindsight, this has been coming

    • Reply posted by K1ngsN0rth88, today at 12:12

      K1ngsN0rth88 replied:
      Yes and to bring on 2 players towards the end of extra time in the final without giving them the chance to affect the game or have proper game time was the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen in football. I wasn't surprised they both missed the penalties.

  • Comment posted by Lightfoot, today at 11:56

    As a Scot, have to say, we Scotland fans would kick our own grannies to have a national manager who's done what Southgate has.

    Be careful what you wish for. Some England fans seem to think England has a divine right to be successful. You don't. GS has taken you to heights unseen in half a century. Go easy on the guy.

    • Reply posted by KeithJ, today at 12:05

      KeithJ replied:
      well said, from another Scot. i don't understand the over reaction given where he took them last year.

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 11:58

    Question, would you be happy if Southgate was appointed manager of your Premier League team? If the answer is no then why would you be happy with him managing England? This is top level football, it needs a top level manager.

    • Reply posted by The voice of reason, today at 12:02

      The voice of reason replied:
      Because club management and national management are not necessarily the same things. We’ve had numerous managers with great club credentials ( Taylor, Hodgson, Capello, Keegan etc.) who won nothing and got nowhere near what Gareth has achieved

  • Comment posted by 147, today at 11:49

    Southgate’s negativity in his tactics and team selection must resonate through the entire squad. Players who play with freedom for their clubs are stifled by his inept approach.

    And with squad selection in mind, if your main quality is being hard-working, then you shouldn’t be anywhere near the England line up. I’m looking at you, Mason Mount.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 12:26

      RememberScarborough replied:
      I think you're talking about the "reliable" Mason Mount. Over the years I've seen managers who adore reliable players preferring them to players who have the x-factor yet, time and again, we've gone out in "gloriously" tight games. Surely, the time has come to follow McCullum and Stokes with the win or bust philosophy? In cup games losing on penalties is the same as being hammered so let's try?

  • Comment posted by Football Knowitall, today at 11:50

    Unbelievable he is still in the job this morning

    • Reply posted by nickm73, today at 11:54

      nickm73 replied:
      Not enough games for a new manager to come in sort it out. Unfortunately it does make sense for him to stay on…he will be gone after Qatar

  • Comment posted by andy3846, today at 11:56

    The teams that win mix it up. They play possession based game, but will break out of position and create a chance (Spain & France are brilliant at this). England play it too safe & never break out of position to create a chance (how often do you see midfielders arriving late to get on the end of a pass)? We can't win until we take at least some risks.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 12:50

      margaret replied:
      Respect the right to boo Gareth 👎

