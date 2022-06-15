Last updated on .From the section Irish

McDaid, 31, scored Larne first-ever goal in European football last summer

Larne striker Davy McDaid has joined Ballymena United, with Sky Blues midfielder Leroy Millar going to Inver Park as part of the deal.

McDaid, who has previously had spells with Cliftonville and Derry City, has signed a three-year contract at The Showgrounds.

The deal allows Millar to link up with Larne now rather than waiting until his contract ends in August.

The Inver Park club have also signed Cliftonville forward Daniel Kearns.

Kearns makes the move from the Reds having gone to Solitude from Linfield during the January 2021 transfer window.

Kearns is joined at Larne by 24-year-old former Northern Ireland under-21 midfielder Shea Gordon, following his release from Partick Thistle at the end of last season.

Another player leaving Inver Park is Lee Lynch, with the 30-year-old versatile forward joining Coleraine.

In other Irish Premiership transfer news, Canadian goalkeeper Mike Argyrides has become Glentoran's fourth summer signing, having previously been at Larne and Vaughan Azzurri in his home country.