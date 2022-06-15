Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Motherwell finished fifth in last season's Scottish Premiership

Motherwell will face Bala Town or Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Fir Park club, who finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership last season, will be at home for the first leg on 21 July, with the return seven days later.

Should Well progress, they will compete in the third qualifying round on 4 and 11 August, with the draw on 18 July.

Wales' Bala Town host the Republic of Ireland's Sligo Rovers on 7 July.

The return in Sligo is scheduled for 14 July.

The Steelmen reached the Europa League third qualifying round in 2020-21, losing 3-0 to Israel's Hapoel Beer Sheva in a one-off tie.