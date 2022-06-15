Last updated on .From the section Premier League

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier league team

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are being released on Thursday at 09:00 BST - and you will get them on the BBC Sport website and app as soon as they are announced.

Nottingham Forest's first top-flight game since 1998-99 will be one of the most eagerly anticipated, while Fulham and Bournemouth also return to the division.

The season will begin a week earlier than normal on the weekend of Saturday, 6 August and finish a week later on 28 May.

There will be no games between 13 November and 26 December because of the World Cup being held in Qatar.

Who will Manchester City begin their latest title defence against? Which team will be the next to try to end Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten record on the Premier League's opening day.

And who will Erik ten Hag face in his first competitive game as Manchester United manager?

Be ready for fixtures day! Get news notifications for your team in the BBC Sport app

Our coverage of each Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - so make sure you know about your team's fixtures as soon as they're released by signing up for news notifications in the BBC Sport app.

You can now:

Follow an improved club page with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits, fan views, team selectors and quizzes, plus the best of social media.

Get the latest news from your favourite Premier League team sent direct to your device.

Simply choose a team from the list below then, if you are using the BBC Sport app, Follow to add them to MySport and select the bell icon to sign up for that club's notifications, including news, goals and results.

Please note: if you're reading on your phone or tablet web browser and have the app on your device, hit this link external-link and you'll go directly to the notifications sign-up page; if you're already in the app, you'll find the sign-up page in your menu bar.

If the club news notifications are not visible to you, please update to the latest version of the BBC Sport app.

Download the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link