Will former captain Steph Houghton make the squad?

England will name their 23-strong squad for the Women's European Championship at 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

The Lionesses, who are hosting the tournament, are in Group A with Austria - their first opponents on 6 July - Norway and Northern Ireland.

Coach Sarina Wiegman has to decide which five players to cut from the 28-woman provisional squad she named in May.

Defender Steph Houghton is a doubt having not played since January.

Forward Fran Kirby has not played since February because of fatigue but she is still in contention for the tournament.

Jill Scott is also a doubt.

Teams will be able to make changes to their squad because of illness or injury until the first game.

England play Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland in friendlies this month.

Analysis

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

The biggest decision for Wiegman is whether she takes Houghton. It would be a big risk given Houghton's lack of playing time this season and the fact she has not played under Wiegman, but her leadership and experience could be considered too important.

Midfielder Scott could certainly provide that experience in Houghton's absence. She has also struggled with injury recently though, so can Wiegman afford to take both Scott and Houghton?

It would be a shock if Kirby was not selected despite her recent illness. She is a hugely talented player who is yet to shine under Wiegman but even if she is not fully fit, she is capable of having a big impact.

Forward Chloe Kelly could be a wildcard. She was superb for both club and country before suffering from a knee injury but returned at the end of the season looking sharp and dangerous for Manchester City. Should Wiegman choose to select her, it could come at the cost of Nikita Parris, who has struggled for form at Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Manchester United captain Katie Zelem may miss out in midfield, while Chelsea's Bethany England and United's Alessia Russo might be vying for one spot as support for striker Ellen White. Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has not made an appearance under Wiegman so is expected to miss out.

England provisional squad (named in May)

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles (all Chelsea), Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes (all Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem (all Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Ellen White (all Manchester City), Beth Mead, Nikita Parris (both Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United).