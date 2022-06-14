Match ends, Germany 5, Italy 2.
Germany became the first team to score five goals in a game against Italy since 1957 in a Nations League demolition in Monchengladbach.
Hansi Flick's side led 5-0 after 69 minutes through Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan's penalty, Thomas Muller and a quick-fire Timo Werner double.
Wilfried Gnonto, 18, became Italy's youngest ever scorer and Alessandro Bastoni headed in a second.
This was Germany's first competitive win against Italy ever.
The last time Italy conceded so many goals in a game was 65 years ago when they lost 6-1 to Yugoslavia in the Central European International Cup.
Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said: "We are angry, there are no excuses tonight. We have to look each other in the eyes and restart in order to show that this is not the real Italy. We lacked everything tonight.
"We are very sorry for the fans, especially the Italians living in Germany. We all made mistakes tonight. I made a big one and I take responsibility for that."
Germany are unbeaten in 13 games under Flick although this was their first Nations League victory after three draws. They are one point behind group leaders Hungary.
Roberto Mancini's Italy had been unbeaten in the group.
Hungary's 4-0 win over England means the two Euro 2020 finalists conceded a combined nine goals on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Belgium kept the pressure on the Netherlands at the top of Group A4 with a 1-0 win over Poland.
Michy Batshuayi's diving header from Youri Tielemans' cross in the first half proved to be the only goal in Warsaw.
The Netherlands beat Wales 3-2 to stay three points above their rivals.
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 16Klostermann
- 15SüleSubstituted forTahat 87'minutes
- 2RüdigerBooked at 61mins
- 3Raum
- 21GündoganSubstituted forStachat 88'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 18HofmannSubstituted forGnabryat 64'minutes
- 13MüllerSubstituted forMusialaat 75'minutes
- 19SanéBooked at 82mins
- 9WernerSubstituted forNmechaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Tah
- 5Kehrer
- 7Havertz
- 8Goretzka
- 10Gnabry
- 11Nmecha
- 12Trapp
- 14Musiala
- 17Henrichs
- 20Brandt
- 22Baumann
- 23Stach
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 1G Donnarumma
- 6Calabria
- 5ManciniSubstituted forScamaccaat 78'minutes
- 23Bastoni
- 3SpinazzolaSubstituted forDimarcoat 65'minutes
- 21FrattesiSubstituted forCaprariat 45'minutes
- 16Cristante
- 18Barella
- 17PolitanoSubstituted forRamos Marchiat 44'minutes
- 22RaspadoriSubstituted forScalviniat 45'minutes
- 11Gnonto
Substitutes
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 4Ramos Marchi
- 7Caprari
- 8Esposito
- 9Scamacca
- 10Locatelli
- 12Pessina
- 13Dimarco
- 14Gollini
- 15Acerbi
- 19Scalvini
- 20Cragno
- Referee:
- István Kovács
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 5, Italy 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 5, Italy 2. Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Dimarco (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Foul by David Raum (Germany).
Post update
Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anton Stach (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Anton Stach replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Jonathan Tah replaces Niklas Süle.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (Italy).
Post update
Attempt saved. Davide Calabria (Italy) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Degnand Wilfried Gnonto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).
Post update
Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Leroy Sané (Germany) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.