Kelly Clark (right) and Lisa Robertson played for Scotland against Wales in February

Celtic's Kelly Clark and Lisa Robertson have been recalled to the Scotland squad for next Friday's crucial World Cup qualifier against Ukraine.

Defender Clark, who has one cap, replaces Hibernian's Leah Eddie.

Meanwhile, midfielder Robertson will hope for a ninth Scotland appearance after coming in for AC Milan forward Christy Grimshaw.

A victory would all but assure Pedro Martinez Losa's side a spot in the play-offs for next year's finals.

It is Scotland's first game since losing 2-0 at home to runaway European Group B leaders Spain in April.

Martinez Losa's side sit second, one point ahead of Hungary and six clear of next week's hosts.

However, Ukraine have two games in hand going into a fixture rearranged because of the Russian invasion and being played at Stadion Miejski in Rzeszow, Poland.

A win for Ukraine - who were only denied victory at Hampden by Abi Harrison's stoppage-time equaliser in November - would create a tight, three-team finish for the runners-up spot.

The call-ups for Clark and Robertson are reward for Celtic's fine finish to the season, when they defeated holders Glasgow City in the Women's Scottish Cup final.

City's 14-year reign as league champions was also ended by Rangers and Glasgow only have two players in the latest squad compared to the Ibrox side's five.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Eartha Cumings (Charlton Athletic), Jenna Fife (Rangers).

Defenders: Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City).

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Lisa Evans (West Ham United), Lucy Graham (Everton), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Lisa Robertson (Celtic), Caroline Weir (Unattached).

Forwards: Lizzie Arnot (Rangers), Lana Clelland (Sassuolo), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Unattached), Abi Harrison (Bristol City), Jane Ross (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Manchester United).