Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Evans created the most assists of any player for Bristol Rovers last season

Antony Evans has signed a new contract with promoted Bristol Rovers to stay with the club until 2025.

Evans, 23, joined Rovers on 31 August last year and was a key component in the team that won promotion to League One.

The attacking midfielder scored 11 goals and contributed 14 assists in 39 appearances for the club.

He scored twice in Rovers' 7-0 victory over Scunthorpe United which secured promotion.