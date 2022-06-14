Mark Shelton: Hartlepool United midfielder signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool
Hartlepool United midfielder Mark Shelton has signed a new contract to remain with the League Two club.
After signing on loan in December 2019, Shelton signed on a full-time basis in 2020 and has made 94 appearances.
"I am delighted to agree a new deal. We have had some great success over the last few years and we want to continue that into the new season," he said.
"I spoke with [boss] Paul Hartley last week and I am excited to get started."
