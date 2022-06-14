Solomon Nwabuokei: Barrow sign former Woking midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
Barrow have signed midfielder Solomon Nwabuokei on undisclosed terms, following his departure from National League side Woking.
The 26-year-old was released at the end of last season, despite making 41 league appearances.
It will be Nwabuokei's first taste of the English Football League, having come through the Biggleswade age groups and spending time at St Albans.
"He's got real energy and enthusiasm," boss Pete Wild told the club's website.
"When we arrived in the building here, we quickly identified that we have some really good footballers so it was about adding some energy and some players who can compete more out of possession as well as in possession."
