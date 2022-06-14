Vincent Kompany (left) played alongside Nedum Onuoha (right) at Manchester City

Vincent Kompany will attract players to Burnley who the club might otherwise not be able to recruit, says his ex-Manchester City team-mate Nedum Onuoha.

The Belgian was appointed as Clarets boss on Tuesday after managing Anderlecht until his exit in May.

The 36-year-old, who won 10 major trophies at City, played with Onuoha after joining from Hamburg in 2008.

"Most people who play now have seen him play or played against him and know what he represented," Onuoha said.

"If he comes to you and says 'I want you to come here and play for me', he will be able to sell what it is to play for Burnley," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"That doesn't guarantee success, but you almost feel a sense of guilt if you say the time's not right yet. Vincent Kompany wants you to be there and that's a very significant name.

"That will probably get you a few players that wouldn't have joined in the past. Maybe in 10 years we'll be speaking about him in the same way we speak about Sean Dyche."

Dyche managed Burnley for almost 10 years, leading them to two promotions from the Championship and two top-half Premier League finishes, as well as European qualification for the first time in 51 years.

He was sacked in April with eight games of the season remaining having won just four Premier League games, at the time the worst record in the league.

Kompany was Anderlecht boss for two years before leaving by mutual consent in May, having led them to third in the Belgian top flight.

And Onuoha believes his experience of English football will aid his prospects at Turf Moor.

"You could find some foreign managers who don't understand Burnley or the Championship," added Onuoha.

"But Vincent does understand it, he's lived it. He's been a very significant part of that and he knows what playing against Burnley was like.

"He didn't hate it, he loved it, because that suited how he wanted to play. For him to come in at this time and understand that Sean Dyche left a very significant legacy, Vincent will know that and know he's starting from scratch."

Kompany arrives at Burnley at a time when the club faces paying back a "significant proportion" of a £65m loan, that was taken out as part of the club's takeover by ALK Capital in December 2020, following their relegation from the Premier League.

But his experience of leading City's remarkable era of success as captain is something that Onuoha believes the Belgian can drawn upon.

"He was one of the few people when I was at City who could speak to everybody in the dressing room because he spoke so many languages," he added.

"He understood the totality of any system is not just about the people who are starting and playing very well, it's about everybody and making sure everybody is on the same page, making sure they're working hard."