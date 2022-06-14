Tam Courts has left Dundee United to pursue other opportunities after a year in charge

Dundee United are searching for a new manager in June for the third consecutive season following the departure of Tam Courts.

A year ago, the 40-year-old's appointment was met with stern scepticism by some fans, but he leaves a man seemingly in demand having delivered European football for the club for the first time in 10 years.

So how has Courts risen to prominence? And what next for Dundee United?

From fan ire to European football

When Courts' name first appeared in the frame for the United job, he wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms. Indeed, The Federation of Dundee United Supporters' Clubs wrote to the Tannadice board to reflect concerns among the fanbase about his lack of experience and the process leading to his eventual appointment.

At the time, Courts had only managed Kelty Hearts in the Lowland League and was working as United's head of tactical development. It was a bold move from the club.

Unbowed by the scepticism, Courts ended Rangers' 40-game unbeaten league run in just the second match of the season and led his team to six wins, three draws, and just two defeats in the opening 11 fixtures.

What was clear immediately was Courts' ability to organise a team to be difficult to beat as United kept six clean sheets in that 11-game run. Over the whole season, they ended with the fourth best tally for goals conceded and of the 14 games they lost, only five were by more than one goal.

Another impressive facet of Courts' work is the fact it was done while sticking to United's core aim of using and developing young talent. He gave 16 academy players game time, and the likes of Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman played more than 15 matches, even if Freeman, 22, and loanee Dylan Levitt, 21, were the only players aged 22 or under to make more than 20 appearances.

His ability to mould United into a disciplined side earned them fourth place and European football, a fantastic return in his debut season as a full-time head coach, and his positive attitude was clearly welcomed by players.

But Courts did have his doubters. United ended the campaign with only four more points than they gathered under Micky Mellon the previous campaign, when they finished ninth.

They also struggled for goals, with only bottom two Dundee and St Johnstone plus ninth-place St Mirren scoring fewer. Even with the addition of Tony Watt in January - then the league's top scorer - they were often stilted in attack, registering the second fewest shots on target in the Premiership.

Courts' side won only five of their 17 games in the second half of the season, and some would argue he was the beneficiary of a poor quality league in which nearly every team struggled.

Still, his work improving United has clearly been noted beyond Scotland, with Croatian club Rijeka interested in his services. His next move will be fascinating.

What next for United?

Sporting director Tony Asghar said the club have already identified a "preferred candidate" and hope to make a swift appointment.

The obvious choice would be Jack Ross, due to his track record at St Mirren, Sunderland, and Hibernian, and because he is currently out of work having been sacked by the Easter Road club in December.

Many viewed that dismissal as harsh having led Hibs to third place in his first full campaign the year before, as well as Scottish Cup and League Cup finals. But owner Ron Gordon opted to sack him after two wins in 10 games with the club sitting seventh.

The fact they ended up finishing eighth only strengthens Ross' case that it was a mistake to get rid of him, and his work getting St Mirren promoted and Sunderland to a play-off final are also evidence of his abilities. Even if not everyone at Hibs was a fan of the style of play.

Whoever is next, they will need to subscribe to United's youth policy, and a quick appointment will be key for the club with pre-season just around the corner.

Given the upheaval of recent summers they will hope for some continuity too, though at least Courts' departure is a mark of the club's recent success rather than failure.