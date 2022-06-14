Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Ben Heneghan has played 286 senior games throughout his career

Sheffield Wednesday will sign defender Ben Heneghan on an undisclosed-length deal once his contract with AFC Wimbledon expires at the end of June.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to the Steel City, having played for rivals Sheffield United in 2017-18.

Heneghan, who had spells at Everton and Stoke as a junior, played 71 games for the Dons and lists Blackpool, Chester and Motherwell among his old clubs.

He scored two goals in 48 games this past season, and captained the side.

