Ethan Bristow played 11 games for Reading before his summer release

Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Ethan Bristow on a two-year contract following his release by Reading at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who predominantly plays left-back, made 11 senior appearances for the Royals after progressing through a scholarship.

Bristow played eight games last season but none after Paul Ince's appointment as interim manager in February.

"As soon as I heard of the interest I was keen to come," Bristow said.

"I did some research. The stadium, the training ground and particularly playing in front of the fans excites me.

"I'm very attacking, I'm agile and I like to use my pace to get past players so being able to get up and down the pitch is my strongest attribute."

The League Two side's manager Micky Mellon added: "He's got experience of playing in the Championship and we're really looking forward to working with him and seeing him progress. He's a player with lots of energy."

