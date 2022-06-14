Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Luke Williams spent three years working as Brighton Under-21s boss at the start of his managerial career

Notts County have appointed former Swindon Town manager Luke Williams as head coach.

Williams succeeds Ian Burchnall, who left Meadow Lane in May to take charge of League One side Forest Green Rovers.

The 41-year-old most recently worked as Swansea City assistant manager, leaving his job in south Wales in February for personal reasons.

A statement from County said Williams "fully understands the pressure and expectation that comes with this role".

Williams will be the third manager to try to get Notts County back to League Two, after the club were relegated from the English Football League for the first time in their history in 2019.

The Magpies have reached the National League play-offs in each of their three seasons in non-league football, with Grimsby Town dramatically ending County's latest promotion bid on the way to sealing their immediate return to the EFL.

Former Exeter, Brighton and Swindon midfielder Ryan Harley has been named Williams' assistant.

"Between them they have the right management skills and experience of all EFL divisions, as well as the National League, which we believe will help us achieve our goal of promotion and getting back to where we feel we belong," a statement from the club said.

Williams' stint as Swindon manager ended following the club's relegation to League Two in 2017 at the end of his first full season in charge.

A year earlier he had impressed enough as caretaker boss of the Robins to earn a five-year contract.

After leaving the Wiltshire club he was appointed head coach of Bristol City Under-23s, where he stayed for two years before taking the job as Russell Martin's assistant at MK Dons.

He followed Martin to Swansea in August 2021, only to leave six months later.