Jack Ross has agreed a two-year deal with Dundee United

Former Hibernian and Sunderland boss Jack Ross is the new head coach at Dundee United.

Ross, 46, succeeds Tam Courts, who left on Tuesday, and has signed a two-year deal with the Premiership club.

He led Hibs to third place in the Scottish Premiership in 2020-21 and took them to the final of both cup competitions during his two-year spell.

However, Ross was sacked in December after a run of seven defeats in nine league games.

"I've had offers from Scotland, England and overseas to return to work but I haven't had that real buzz of excitement that you need to go in and do a good job," Ross told the United website.

"In all the conversations I've had with the club, I've felt that buzz and excitement. I firmly believe I've been given a fantastic opportunity at a terrific football club."

Courts, 40, chose to move to Hungary's Budapest Honved after taking United to fourth place in his debut season as a senior head coach, which sealed a return to European football for the first time in a decade.

The Tangerines will enter the Europa Conference League at the third qualifying round stage.

Ross began his managerial career at Alloa Athletic in 2015 before moving on to St Mirren less than a year later, steering the Paisley club away from mid-season relegation trouble in the Championship.

The following term, St Mirren cantered to the title and Ross won the PFA Scotland manager of the year award.

Those achievements prompted Sunderland to lure him to the Stadium of Light but Ross could not lift the Wearsiders out of League One and was dismissed after 75 games in October 2019.

Hibs soon came calling and in his one full season at Easter Road he delivered the Edinburgh club's highest finishing position in 16 years.

Last season started well with a seven-match unbeaten run in the league, but when Ross was dismissed Hibs had slumped to seventh place.

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar commented: "Jack Ross is one of the best managers we could have brought to the club. We're delighted he's here.

"He's vastly experienced, he knows how to plan and build a squad.

"We are building a good young squad that is balanced with experience with an aim to continually get into the top six and challenge in cup competitions."