Who did you pick for Scotland's game in Armenia?

BBC Sport readers picked this Scotland XI

Nations League Group B1: Armenia v Scotland Venue : Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan Date : Tuesday, 14 June Kick-off : 17:00 BST Coverage : Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

It's a game Scotland need to win and BBC Sport readers are urging manager Steve Clarke to go with an attacking line-up.

More than 5,000 of you submitted a team for the Nations League trip to Armenia and the majority want to see Sunderland striker Ross Stewart get his first start.

Nathan Patterson just edges out Anthony Ralston for the right-back spot, while regulars Grant Hanley and Scott McTominay don't make the cut.

Rangers centre-back John Souttar was the most popular outfield pick, ahead of captain Andy Robertson and behind goalkeeper Craig Gordon.