Jess Park, pictured with City manager Gareth Taylor, has played for England's U17 and U19 teams

England youth international Jess Park has signed a three-year contract extension at Manchester City, keeping her at the club until the summer of 2026.

Park joined the Women's Super League club in 2017 and has since scored nine goals in 57 appearances.

The 20-year-old striker won City's rising star award for 2021-22.

"This is my club and this is where I want to be - I'm so excited to commit my future to City," Park said.

She added: "I've supported City my entire life and I think my passion for the club is definitely clear to see in everything I do, especially on the pitch."

Manager Gareth Taylor said: "It's been great to see her receiving the credit she deserves for her performances, but the best is definitely still to come from her over the coming years and we look forward to working with her to help her grow and develop as a player."