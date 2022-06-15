Premier League fixtures: Man City away to West Ham, Liverpool at Fulham, Forest at Newcastle
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Champions Manchester City face West Ham away on the opening weekend of a 2022-23 Premier League campaign that will include a mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar.
There will be no top-flight games after the weekend of 12-13 November until 26 December because of the World Cup.
The first fixture takes place on Friday, 5 August when Crystal Palace host Arsenal.
Liverpool play at promoted Fulham, with Nottingham Forest at Newcastle.
The World Cup, which will feature both England and Wales, starts on 21 November. The final is on 18 December, eight days before the Premier League season resumes.
There are no meetings between the Premier League's so-called 'big six' on weekend of 12-13 November - the one before the World Cup.
- Club-by-club 2022-23 Premier League fixtures
- Live: Reaction as Premier League fixtures are released
- World Cup 2022: Premier League to have break of more than six weeks
First round of fixtures in full
5 August
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
6 August
Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolverhampton
Leicester City v Brentford
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
7 August
Manchester United v Brighton
West Ham United v Manchester City
Break of more than six weeks
The 2022-23 season has been adjusted to accommodate the 2022 World Cup, which takes place in the middle of the domestic calendar.
It starts a week earlier than normal - 75 days after the final day of the 2021-22 campaign - and finishes a week later than usual on 28 May.
Fifa, world football's governing body, has already stipulated that players must be released on 14 November for the World Cup.
It means the mid-season break will last more than six weeks.
- Man City stage stunning late comeback to beat Aston Villa and win Premier League
- Charting Nottingham Forest's 23-year journey back to the Premier League
More to follow
