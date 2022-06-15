Close menu

Premier League fixtures: Man City away to West Ham, Liverpool at Fulham, Forest at Newcastle

Champions Manchester City face West Ham away on the opening weekend of a 2022-23 Premier League campaign that will include a mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar.

There will be no top-flight games after the weekend of 12-13 November until 26 December because of the World Cup.

The first fixture takes place on Friday, 5 August when Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

Liverpool play at promoted Fulham, with Nottingham Forest at Newcastle.

The World Cup, which will feature both England and Wales, starts on 21 November. The final is on 18 December, eight days before the Premier League season resumes.

There are no meetings between the Premier League's so-called 'big six' on weekend of 12-13 November - the one before the World Cup.

First round of fixtures in full

5 August

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

6 August

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds United v Wolverhampton

Leicester City v Brentford

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

7 August

Manchester United v Brighton

West Ham United v Manchester City

Break of more than six weeks

The 2022-23 season has been adjusted to accommodate the 2022 World Cup, which takes place in the middle of the domestic calendar.

It starts a week earlier than normal - 75 days after the final day of the 2021-22 campaign - and finishes a week later than usual on 28 May.

Fifa, world football's governing body, has already stipulated that players must be released on 14 November for the World Cup.

It means the mid-season break will last more than six weeks.

Comments

Join the conversation

169 comments

  • Comment posted by Republican, today at 09:06

    Upvote if you think this is a farce and Qatar should not have hosted the world Cup

    • Reply posted by Give_Me_A_Break, today at 09:08

      Give_Me_A_Break replied:
      What part of the first round of fixtures is a farce, and how is it down to the WC?

  • Comment posted by dommoass, today at 09:02

    what a mess, all for a WC which should never have gone to Qatar in the first place

  • Comment posted by fieryjackdaw, today at 09:03

    They opening day of the PL season - the games should all be on the same day, kicking off at 3pm. Not spread over three days to satisfy the ruddy TV companies.

    • Reply posted by gabinky, today at 09:07

      gabinky replied:
      I agree. First and last day should all be playing and kick off at the same time. The days when everyone plays are more exciting to me too.

  • Comment posted by Spock71, today at 09:04

    Liverpool play a promoted team... again!

    • Reply posted by ross, today at 09:16

      ross replied:
      I’m no Liverpool fan but I’ll go out on a whim here and say every one of the 17 teams who remained in the PL last season will play a promoted team at least twice.

  • Comment posted by Norfolkman, today at 09:09

    "The final is on 18 December, eight days before the Premier League season resumes." No pressure for English players, they'll have been home 2 weeks by then.

    • Reply posted by JBakes, today at 09:14

      JBakes replied:
      @Norfolkman So they won’t get out their group? Go bet all your possessions on that, it’ll be a cold cold winter!

  • Comment posted by This comment was removed, today at 09:10

    So, Palace to be the first team to top the Premier League?

    • Reply posted by Lisa, today at 09:16

      Lisa replied:
      Of course. It’s a no brainer.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 09:07

    What's with all the Saturday 15:00 ko times?
    No way they stay in place.
    May as well call it the Mythical Premier League fixture list.
    70% of these fixtures will be changed.
    Stuff sky tv

  • Comment posted by muddy wolf, today at 09:06

    Wow! Everyone will play everyone else twice, home and away. Who knew?

    • Reply posted by brooky, today at 09:17

      brooky replied:
      I’m sure klopp will find a reason why that’s unfair!

  • Comment posted by Grumpy_Haggis, today at 09:07

    Why can’t the season begin with all fixtures played at same time?

    • Reply posted by Jason1896, today at 09:10

      Jason1896 replied:
      Cos the TV rights suck eggs

  • Comment posted by Pete B, today at 09:04

    What a surprise - Liverpool get a promoted club as their first fixture.

    • Reply posted by Vox Populi, today at 09:19

      Vox Populi replied:
      R-e-n-t
      F-r-e-e

  • Comment posted by jamie, today at 09:08

    Would like to have seen the traditional "all playing on the same day" to kick the season off...

    • Reply posted by HuwPNE, today at 09:12

      HuwPNE replied:
      But you know why they're not Sky/BT & foreign TV deals

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 09:09

    England's Premiership players going to have a long winter break when they crash out of the World Cup early if nothing changes.

  • Comment posted by Darth Flowers, today at 09:09

    Arsenal again playing the season opener on a Friday (against Brentford last season.) Why?

    • Reply posted by John01, today at 09:11

      John01 replied:
      Possibly alphabetically

  • Comment posted by ML, today at 09:08

    Looks like (my team) have been treated unfairly - AGAIN!
    Update as appropriate.

  • Comment posted by GAZAFOOTBALL, today at 09:07

    Eric ten haag to be sacked during world cup 🤡🥴😝🤣 Poch to manager after world cup

  • Comment posted by the ghost of tom joad, today at 09:05

    A HYS? What's to comment on, it's a round of fixtures 🤦‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Owen Hamilton, today at 09:07

      Owen Hamilton replied:
      So why did you comment then?

  • Comment posted by GAZAFOOTBALL, today at 09:04

    Crystal palace will be top of the league

    For 24 hours

  • Comment posted by chezza100, today at 09:12

    Newcastle/Forest - great first game.
    Welcome back Forest, look forward to seeing you at the Toon.

  • Comment posted by stevieshoes, today at 09:09

    All teams play each other shocker

    • Reply posted by The Chosen Cookie, today at 09:13

      The Chosen Cookie replied:
      commenter has an opinion on something they don't care for and feels the need to try ruin other peoples enjoyment of it... shocker

  • Comment posted by Judge Dredd, today at 09:07

    Man Utd need to sign some players desperately

