Davie Wilson made 373 appearances for Rangers between 1957 and 1967

Former Rangers and Scotland winger Davie Wilson has died at the age of 85.

He scored 158 goals across 11 seasons at Ibrox, winning four league titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

Wilson was also in the team that reached the 1960 European Cup semi-finals and 1961 Cup Winners' Cup final.

With 10 goals in 22 international appearances, he moved on to Dundee United in 1967 and spent four seasons at Tannadice before ending his career at Dumbarton.

Wilson would go on to have two separate spells as Dumbarton manager and was also in charge at Queen of the South.

His family announced in August last year that he had stopped attending Rangers matches due to "ongoing Alzheimer's and dementia issues".

A club statement from Ibrox announcing his passing, said: "The thoughts of the directors, staff and players of Rangers are today with the family and friends of Davie."