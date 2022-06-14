Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nemanja Matic made 32 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions last season

Midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Italian club Roma on a one-year deal.

It is the third time Jose Mourinho has signed the 33-year-old after bringing him to Chelsea in 2014 and then Manchester United three years later.

Former Serbia international Matic left the Old Trafford club when his contract ended earlier this month.

Roma's general manager Tiago Pinto said: "The enthusiasm he showed at the prospect of joining our project was hugely encouraging.

"I am sure that will serve as a starting point for a very productive journey for all of us.

"Nemanja brings with him to Roma, not just a lot of quality on the pitch, but the vast experience he has gained from so many seasons in the Premier League and a focus and mentality that has consistently set him apart throughout his career."

Under Mourinho, Matic won the Premier League at Chelsea and played in an FA Cup and Europa League final for United.

He has signed a deal with Roma until June 2023 and will wear the number 21 shirt for the Europa Conference League winners.