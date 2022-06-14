Close menu

Yves Bissouma: Tottenham agree £30m deal for Brighton midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments157

Yves Bissouma
Yves Bissouma scored against Tottenham in the FA Cup last season

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a £30m deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's coveted Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The 25-year-old becomes Spurs boss Antonio Conte's third summer signing, following deals for goalkeeper Fraser Forster and winger Ivan Perisic.

Bissouma, whose contract with the Seagulls expires in 12 months, has made 124 appearances since joining the club from Lille in July 2018.

The north London club were initially interested in signing him in January.

He is expected to undergo a medical at Tottenham later this week and the deal is subject to personal terms being agreed with the player.

The coveted central midfielder started 26 Premier League games for the Seagulls last season, scoring once.

He played an influential role in Graham Potter's side as they secured ninth place in the Premier League - the highest finish in the club's history.

Bissouma said last September it was not his time to leave Brighton but that he wanted to play in the Champions League, which Spurs have qualified for next season.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

157 comments

  • Comment posted by JagguDada, today at 11:47

    Top quality signing. Both Bissouma and Perisic should straight away elevate our starting eleven and make it stronger.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 11:51

      Steve replied:
      Agree about Bissouma being a good buy but I can't see Perisic doing much at 33+ years old in the prem tbh. Could be wrong.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 11:43

    Bargain. Doing good business early, for once!

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 11:57

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Bargain for Brighton. Must be some hidden issues surrounding this player to let him go for this price.

      Tottenham have taken the bait. Mugs.

  • Comment posted by Sheraz, today at 11:49

    Exactly the kind of signing United need, no wonder we were never interested.

    • Reply posted by kris, today at 11:57

      kris replied:
      If United had any sense they'd look at this fee and jump in with much better personal terms.

  • Comment posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 11:43

    Great signing

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 12:24

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      A quality signing will be a great addition to the Sours midfield. Spurs seem to be getting their business done nice and early so the new players have a chance to blend in before the season starts.

  • Comment posted by imran Aleem, today at 11:49

    Good signing. Well done Spurs. As an Arsenal fan I am unhappy not at your ability and willingness to make things happen but at Arsenal's inability or unwillingness to do like wise. Think we need to pay off Emirates debt still like Tottenham do....

    • Reply posted by StVitus, today at 11:53

      StVitus replied:
      Likewise at WHU. There'll be rumours for 4 weeks and then no signings at all, like in January. I feel once one is in the bag, others will follow. Ambition needs to be signalled.

  • Comment posted by pato, today at 11:46

    Good business to be fair would have had him at Liverpool. Spurs starting to look like the team they was again circa 2019.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 12:16

      Name replied:
      The team that won nothing lol

  • Comment posted by The Wisdom of Marcus Aurelius, today at 11:50

    Good signing, Spurs doing some good business so far. Looks like Conte is being backed. Could be a very interesting and competitive top 4 race next season, especially with the impact of 5 subs

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 12:28

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Excellent signing, Spurs are very serious about next season's ambitions, the way they are going about trying to improve the team over the off season.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 12:08

    Is the Bissouma investigation over? Risky signing if it isn't.

    • Reply posted by adomqbdn, today at 12:10

      adomqbdn replied:
      There is no way we would have gone ahead if not. Levy has probably dealt with it personally, he loves a bargain that much.

  • Comment posted by x-pat, today at 12:07

    Good buisness for Spurs. I can see them leapfrog Chelsea as a real title contender now for City & Liverpool. Certainly a top 4 team now.
    An exciting Premiership season ahead.

    • Reply posted by FlooptyFloop, today at 12:11

      FlooptyFloop replied:
      So just by signing Bissouma they will bridge a 23 point gap?!
      Must be some player!

  • Comment posted by the cliff edge, today at 12:01

    I'm happy with 30m given he has 12 months left.

    • Reply posted by adomqbdn, today at 12:04

      adomqbdn replied:
      £22.5m

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 11:53

    was it £25 million or £30 million

    • Reply posted by Ian Bentley, today at 11:59

      Ian Bentley replied:
      I think they were getting the fee and his age mixed up. Easily done 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, today at 12:12

    Good bit of business for Spurs, £30m could turn out to be a bit of a bargain

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 12:38

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Nice to see all these investments in players, but the question is, will Conte be around long enough to see how all these new additions pan out over the coming seasons?

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 11:55

    Good business by Potter

    • Reply posted by adomqbdn, today at 12:14

      adomqbdn replied:
      IF bissouma was professional about it and still put a full shift in, it would have been better value to have him for another season and let him go for free, rather than 22.5m

  • Comment posted by budicca, today at 12:03

    Conte is the best manager in the world if supported properly. I fear he is about to prove it.

  • Comment posted by Racemanracer, today at 11:51

    Best value for money signing of the summer so far......UTD should have gone in for him also, but we have no champs league football next season

  • Comment posted by mufc1988, today at 11:49

    Don’t know why united aren’t in for him much better than either of McFred and 30mil is a decent price for proven quality. All gone quiet on Declan rice but would much rather de jong and bissouma for same price can only hope the only reason is due to his impending court case and with all the stuff with greenwood and ronaldos old case been brought back up we just didn’t want the potential bad press

    • Reply posted by Sonny1909, today at 12:07

      Sonny1909 replied:
      United probably had no idea how cheap they could get him for, thought he would cost 70 million, just like when they were offering 30m+ for Haaland at Molde when he had a 17m release clause

  • Comment posted by Year of the Liver Bird, today at 12:19

    As a Liverpool fan, this is the guy I wanted to see replace Hendo. Except for the possible injury concerns, he is one of the most solid midfielders I've seen in the past to years. Well done Spurs

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 12:44

    Conte knows what he is doing, Conte himself was the signing of last season.

    Squad is coming together nicely.

  • Comment posted by Burnside, today at 12:43

    Let the haters hate, excellent signing for Spurs. Let's not forget that Conte is signing players that he needs, that will suit his system and improve the starting XI/squad. It's not about signing Galacticos it's about signing the right players.

  • Comment posted by GaWill, today at 12:30

    Great signing for Spurs. Would have liked him at Liverpool.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport