Match ends, England U21 1, Slovenia U21 2.
Already qualified England lost their first European Under-21 Championship qualifier in more than 10 years as Slovenia beat them in Huddersfield.
Lee Carsley's side won three games this month to book their place in Romania and Georgia next year but fell to a first loss in the qualifiers since defeat by Belgium in November 2011.
Djed Spence scored a first-minute own goal before Mark Zabukovnik's header doubled Slovenia's lead.
Cameron Archer scored in injury time.
Line-ups
England U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bursik
- 12SpenceSubstituted forAaronsat 61'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 15CresswellBooked at 8mins
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 16Johnson
- 8J RamseySubstituted forElliottat 61'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 6GarnerBooked at 68minsSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 74'minutes
- 17Jones
- 7Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 58mins
- 9BalogunSubstituted forArcherat 61'minutes
- 10Smith RoweSubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Aarons
- 3Thomas
- 13Rushworth
- 14Archer
- 18Doyle
- 19McAtee
- 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- 21Elliott
- 23Lewis-Potter
Slovenia U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Turk
- 13Ilenic
- 3StojinovicSubstituted forFeratovicat 45'minutes
- 6ZecBooked at 86mins
- 15Spanring
- 4MarkusBooked at 90mins
- 8TicicSubstituted forAntolinat 80'minutes
- 19Zabukovnik
- 11ŽugeljSubstituted forTronteljat 83'minutes
- 18Flakus BosiljSubstituted forPrelecat 71'minutes
- 17MatkoSubstituted forKurtovicat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Trontelj
- 5Laci
- 7Begic
- 9Prelec
- 10Seslar
- 12Leban
- 14Kurtovic
- 20Antolin
- 22Feratovic
- Referee:
- Krzysztof Jakubik
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U21 1, Slovenia U21 2.
Post update
Offside, Slovenia U21. Mark Zabukovnik tries a through ball, but Nik Prelec is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Curtis Jones (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cameron Archer (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angel Gomes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 1, Slovenia U21 2. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter.
Booking
Benjamin Markus (Slovenia U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Angel Gomes (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aljaz Antolin (Slovenia U21).
Post update
Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
Post update
Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mark Zabukovnik (Slovenia U21).
Booking
Harvey Elliott (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
David Zec (Slovenia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Angel Gomes (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by David Zec (Slovenia U21).
Post update
Corner, England U21. Conceded by David Zec.