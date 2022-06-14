Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Republic defender Mark McGuinness gets to grips with Italy's Nicolo Cambiaghi in Ascoli

Republic of Ireland have to settle for a Euro Under-21 Championship play-off place after a 4-1 defeat by group winners Italy in Ascoli.

The Irish needed to beat the hosts to top Group F and secure automatic qualification for the finals.

Nicolo Rovella put the Italians in front from a penalty and Nicolo Cambiaghi rifled in to double the lead.

Pietro Pellegri made it 3-0, but Conor Coventry pulled one back with a penalty before Giacomo Quagliata's late strike.

Jim Crawford's side had already sealed a play-off berth after four straight wins and trailed the Italians by two points going into the Tuesday's final game.

The Irish were seeking a victory which would see them qualify for the finals for the first time but they were outclassed by an impressive Italian side in hot conditions.

Italy looked dangerous from the start and Rovella netted the opener from the spot on 20 minutes after Mark McGuinness was punished for holding back Caleb Okoli as a cross came in.

The visitors squandered a chance to level when Will Smallbone failed to control the ball in front of goal and allowed the Italians to clear.

Italy struck again after 27 minutes - Republic keeper Brian Maher got a hand to Cambiaghi's fizzing drive from 25 yards but could only push the ball against the inside of the post and in.

A mix-up between McGuinness and Maher allowed Pellegri to smash home the third from close range just seconds into the second half.

Coventry gave the Republic hope with a 62nd-minute penalty after Smallbone was tripped by Mattia Viti but Quagliata rolled the ball past Maher home four minutes from time to ensure Italy's place in Romania and Georgia next year.