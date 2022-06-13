Ryan Bowman: Shrewsbury Town forward looks forward to pre-season after heart surgery
Shrewsbury Town forward Ryan Bowman hopes to be ready for the start of pre-season training despite having heart surgery last week.
Bowman was taken to hospital after experiencing palpitations during a game against Ipswich Town last October.
He was back in the team a week later but it was decided he would have an operation at the end of the season.
"The procedure was called an ablation. It helps maintain a normal hearth rhythm," he told the club website.
"The recovery time is better than we all initially thought it was going to be.
"I need to stay off my feet for a week or 10 days then gradually get back to light jogging and build myself up so I'm hoping to be able to get straight into pre-season training with the lads if all goes well."
Bowman was able to make 47 appearances in 2021-22, having joined from Exeter City last summer, and finished as the League One club's second highest scorer with 13.
"It's like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders since the operation, I've always had mild palpitations and an irregular heartbeat but nothing as extreme as I had it in the Ipswich game so to know that it won't happen again is a big relief for me," he added.