Marquinhos: Arsenal sign Brazilian from Sao Paulo on long-term contract

Marquinhos playing for Sao Paulo
Marquinhos helped Sao Paulo win the Campeonato Paulista in 2021 after making his first-team debut at 18

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

The Gunners say the Brazil Under-17 international has joined the Premier League club on a long-term contract.

The Sao Paulo youth product made his first-team debut as an 18-year-old last July before helping them win the regional Campeonato Paulista in 2021.

"He is still very young, so he is a player for the future," said Arsenal's technical director Edu.

He scored four goals in 41 appearances for Sao Paulo and has also represented Brazil at Under-16 level.

"Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while," Edu added.

"We look forward to him now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us."

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 16:42

    4 goals on 41 games.

    Is his middle name Pepe ?

  • Comment posted by Gillibrand, today at 16:41

    Campeonato Paulista, formerly the Johnson's Paint Trophy

  • Comment posted by beanie271193, today at 16:40

    As a neutral, not the Marquinhos I'm sure arsenal were hoping for, but one for the future. I do hope they get G. Jesus as I think he would be a great addition.

  • Comment posted by Rocky7, today at 16:39

    The last lad we got from Brazil turned out alright... and we got Martinelli from fourth division football. Marquinhos has played relatively regularly for Sao Paulo in the last year. I'm not saying he goes straight in the team, but we're playing a lot of football next year, he'll be a useful option if good enough.

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 16:33

    4 in 41 games? Ideal replacement for Lacagoals.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 16:33

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Joe with a J, today at 16:33

    Wow the pool and city announced huge signings and we follow that by announcing a 3 million mail ordered Brazilian...God help us !!!!

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 16:32

    Arsenal have signed the next Terry Henry. This time next season they will be in the top 4, maybe Prem Champs, Europa League champs and above Spursy 👍

    • Reply posted by Daffy63, today at 16:36

      Daffy63 replied:
      Of course

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 16:31

    Poor lad. A backward career move. If he ever gets to play for the goons they’ll big him up and then very quickly turn on him. He’ll get crucified and blamed for their abject failures. They do it to all their players. A nasty fickle bunch.

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 16:30

    still xhaka and elneny holding midfield, then?

    • Reply posted by name pending , today at 16:40

      name pending replied:
      Partey is the holding midfielder when fit, Xhaka plays a bit more advanced and to the left.

  • Comment posted by bludfamtv, today at 16:30

    arsenal are a feeder club we buy young unheard of players and develop them to say we have ''made progress''. meanwhile city announce haaland and liverpool announce nunez on the same day. at least wenger could draw players like ozil/sanchez at the same time.

    • Reply posted by john-not-in-hendon, today at 16:32

      john-not-in-hendon replied:
      All I can say is God help the clubs that feed off of this rubbish.

  • Comment posted by AT, today at 16:29

    Hope he's kept his Thursday nights free.

  • Comment posted by gws, today at 16:28

    With so little first team experience, and with no full international caps, how does he qualify for a work permit? Or have the rules changed whilst I fell asleep watching Arsenal?

  • Comment posted by Rantomon, today at 16:28

    Arsenal need experience, he may turn out to be a great signing, but the pressure will be on him to adjust quickly which, coming from Brazil to London is not likely. It'll take him time to settle, Arsenal transfer policy has been dreadful in recent years. Kroenke out asap.

    • Reply posted by fletch, today at 16:31

      fletch replied:
      He’s costing 3 million. He’ll be one for the future. Like Saliba, he will come good in a few years or be sold on at a profit

  • Comment posted by Alan Shaw, today at 16:27

    This HYS got what wanted, wining from people who don't understand how football works! This is a minor signing looking to the future,nothing more,nothing less. Wait until the window closes and all the signings are complete before you let fly with your blubbing like spoilt children.

  • Comment posted by john-not-in-hendon, today at 16:27

    Arsenal are light years behind even Tottenham..at least they got a decent manager and a great ground with some atmosphere.

    • Reply posted by Burleigh, today at 16:37

      Burleigh replied:
      Who Conte? do me a favour he would be off to PSG on a whim. Whenever a better club comes along (there are so many) he will drop you like a lead balloon

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 16:27

    This signing on hys ,o presume he is going to read the weather for bbc

  • Comment posted by Afghanistanislas, today at 16:26

    It's a two-line 'BREAKING NEWS' article and the HYS is already open?

    I'd like to think I'm a knowledgeable footie fan but I've never heard of the guy.

    • Reply posted by Pooka, today at 16:44

      Pooka replied:
      i think the same "never heard of him comments" were being made when Arsenal bought vieira back in the day. lets wait and see how he does.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 16:25

    Well I can’t see the Goons coming close to challenging us this season when they’re signing some unknown youngster just out of nappies. Another season of us or City it is then. 😂😂😂. YNWA

    • Reply posted by Burleigh, today at 16:39

      Burleigh replied:
      Another whining scouser..... "we don't belong here" sniff sniff.

  • Comment posted by JonLawrance, today at 16:25

    4 goals and 3 assists in 39 games so far from what I've read. So at least we've replaced Lacazette's contribution

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 16:41

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      He's 19.

      Would rather take the cheap gamble on young talent than pay huge wages to pensioners like Perisic

