Marquinhos: Arsenal sign Brazilian from Sao Paulo on long-term contract

Marquinhos playing for Sao Paulo
Marquinhos helped Sao Paulo win the Campeonato Paulista in 2021 after making his first-team debut at 18

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

The Gunners say the Brazil Under-17 international has joined the Premier League club on a long-term contract.

The Sao Paulo youth product made his first-team debut as an 18-year-old last July before helping them win the regional Campeonato Paulista in 2021.

"He is still very young, so he is a player for the future," said Arsenal's technical director Edu.

He scored four goals in 41 appearances for Sao Paulo and has also represented Brazil at Under-16 level.

"Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while," Edu added.

"We look forward to him now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us."

  • Comment posted by pbbaruah, today at 17:00

    so the Kroenke's have sanctioned a purchase for £3 million .....what's arteta complaining about ?

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 17:00

    Very Spursy

  • Comment posted by SImonSpur, today at 17:00

    Not being funny but the one thing Arsenal need in their team is experience . They already have a young team. A new 19 year old isn’t the answer. That’s why the flunked in the champions league place run in

  • Comment posted by Rooto, today at 16:59

    Messi who? Ronaldo who? Haaland who? Nunez who? Lewo who?? remember the name Marquinhos!!! The next Thierry Henry!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by kingpaul, today at 16:59

    Maybe the youth team might win a game or two now

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 16:55

    Who !

  • Comment posted by Tricky D, today at 16:52

    One for the future at Arsenal or another club but what about NOW we need a 20+ goalscorer who can lead by example or I fear another season of nearly but not quite

    • Reply posted by kingpaul, today at 17:00

      kingpaul replied:
      Nearly what? Finished 20 points off the top and out of the cup at the first hurdle

  • Comment posted by blue, today at 16:49

    Marquinhos 4 in 41...............Aubameyang 13 in 15

  • Comment posted by Stephen Green, today at 16:48

    4 goals in 41 appearances, sounds like an Arsenal striker all right !

    • Reply posted by AFCMickey, today at 16:58

      AFCMickey replied:
      Wait 'till Spurs bottle the CL & Conte runs off to PSG... then you'll really be laughing it up!😂

  • Comment posted by This is England, today at 16:46

    Who ?Still think Arsenal should go after Mark Noble

    • Reply posted by Brian Russell, today at 16:51

      Brian Russell replied:
      Everyone was saying "Who?" about Martinelli, look how good hehas turned out to be.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 16:46

    My 17 year old said to me " Have Arsenal ever won the league dad" I said "Funny enough son they won the league the year you were born "

    • Reply posted by Pooka, today at 16:49

      Pooka replied:
      And i was born in the last year Spurs won it. i'm now 60

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 16:42

    4 goals on 41 games.

    Is his middle name Pepe ?

    • Reply posted by WengerIn, today at 16:46

      WengerIn replied:
      He's 19...And has 41 appearances for one of the biggest teams in Brazil.

  • Comment posted by Gillibrand, today at 16:41

    Campeonato Paulista, formerly the Johnson's Paint Trophy

  • Comment posted by beanie271193, today at 16:40

    As a neutral, not the Marquinhos I'm sure arsenal were hoping for, but one for the future. I do hope they get G. Jesus as I think he would be a great addition.

  • Comment posted by Rocky7, today at 16:39

    The last lad we got from Brazil turned out alright... and we got Martinelli from fourth division football. Marquinhos has played relatively regularly for Sao Paulo in the last year. I'm not saying he goes straight in the team, but we're playing a lot of football next year, he'll be a useful option if good enough.

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 16:33

    4 in 41 games? Ideal replacement for Lacagoals.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 16:33

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Joe with a J, today at 16:33

    Wow the pool and city announced huge signings and we follow that by announcing a 3 million mail ordered Brazilian...God help us !!!!

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 16:32

    Arsenal have signed the next Terry Henry. This time next season they will be in the top 4, maybe Prem Champs, Europa League champs and above Spursy 👍

    • Reply posted by Daffy63, today at 16:36

      Daffy63 replied:
      Of course

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 16:31

    Poor lad. A backward career move. If he ever gets to play for the goons they’ll big him up and then very quickly turn on him. He’ll get crucified and blamed for their abject failures. They do it to all their players. A nasty fickle bunch.

    • Reply posted by Scott, today at 16:50

      Scott replied:
      I'll have a pint of bitter please

