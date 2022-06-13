Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Billy Gilmour (front) was a substitute in Scotland's defeat by Republic of Ireland on Saturday

Chelsea have exercised an option - two days after his 21st birthday - to extend Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour's contract until summer 2024.

Gilmour, who spent the past season on loan to Norwich City, joined Chelsea from Rangers in 2017.

His previous four-year deal was due to end next summer.

Gilmour, who has 14 Scotland caps, is currently with the national squad preparing for Tuesday's Nations League Group B1 game in Armenia.

Having made his Chelsea debut in August 2019, Gilmour became a permanent fixture in Frank Lampard's squad during the 2019-20 campaign.

However, his progress at Stamford Bridge was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and injury, he found it difficult to break into the team under new manager Thomas Tuchel and was sent to Norwich to gain further top-flight experience.

Gilmour played 28 times for the Canaries in all competitions, starting four of their final five games, but was unable to prevent them being relegated to the Championship and returns to Chelsea hoping to add to his 22 appearances for his parent club, including 11 in the Premier League.

He started Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final defeat by Ukraine and was a substitute for Saturday's Nations League loss to Republic of Ireland.