Chiellini has been named in the Serie A Team of the Year five times

Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has joined MLS side Los Angeles FC following his departure from Juventus.

The 37-year-old centre-back left the Serie A side at the end of the season after 17 years.

Chiellini won nine Serie A titles, as well as the Coppa Italia five times, after joining the Turin club in 2005.

The defender, who played 117 times for his country, announced his move on Twitter wearing an LAFC cap and shirt with the caption, "The next chapter".

Chiellini said on Italian radio he needed "an experience elsewhere in order to slowly end my career as a player".

He did not add when he would finish playing, but was "mentally ready" to work as a director.

Chiellini told Radio Anch'io Sport: "I can move to a growing league where I can also grow myself.

"I would like to get involved with everything that happens off the pitch, but it's going to take hard work, patience and sacrifice."

Chiellini retired from international duty earlier this month, with his final match at Wembley when European champions Italy lost the Finalissima to Copa America winners Argentina.

