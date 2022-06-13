Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Luke Armstrong joined from Salford last summer and finished as the club's top scorer after netting 14 goals in his maiden season

Striker Luke Armstrong has signed a three-year contract extension with Harrogate Town to run to the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 25-year-old scored 14 goals in 50 games for the Sulphurites this past season, following his move from Salford City in June 2021.

Durham-born Armstrong lists Middlesbrough, Gateshead, Hartlepool and Cowdenbeath among his former clubs.

"I knew it was somewhere I wanted to tie myself down to," Armstrong said. external-link

"I'm over the moon that the gaffer has shown his faith in me and offered me a long term contract."