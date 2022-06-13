Luke Armstrong: Harrogate Town striker signs new three-year contract
Striker Luke Armstrong has signed a three-year contract extension with Harrogate Town to run to the end of the 2024-25 season.
The 25-year-old scored 14 goals in 50 games for the Sulphurites this past season, following his move from Salford City in June 2021.
Durham-born Armstrong lists Middlesbrough, Gateshead, Hartlepool and Cowdenbeath among his former clubs.
"I knew it was somewhere I wanted to tie myself down to," Armstrong said.
"I'm over the moon that the gaffer has shown his faith in me and offered me a long term contract."