Joe Riley made 84 appearances for Carlisle United during two seasons with the club

Walsall have signed full-back Joe Riley on a two-year deal after the expiry of his contract at fellow League Two side Carlisle United.

The 25-year-old began his career with Manchester United, making two appearances for their first team.

He moved to Sheffield United on loan in 2016 and joined Bradford in 2018 before linking up with Carlisle in 2020.

"To hear the ambitions of the club and to be a part of that is something I'm ready to buy into," he said. external-link

"I've played 84 games in the last two seasons and I feel confident within myself. I've come on, not just in terms of learning League Two, but mentally as well."

Riley is the Saddlers' first signing since the club were taken over by Sports investment firm Trivela Group LLC.

